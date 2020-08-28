5/18/1930 - 8/11/2020 John Mudnich, of Arcadia, CA, passed away Aug. 11 at the age of 90. John was born in Los Angeles, and grew up in Alhambra, CA (Emery Park), to Croatian immigrant parents. John graduated from Alhambra High School in 1949. He earned his B.A in Education from Los Angeles State College, where he played football. He earned his M.S. in Education in 1959. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War at Los Amamitos Naval Air Station. John was a Elementary school teacher, P.E. teacher and football coach at Alhambra Unified School District for 30 years, first at Granada School, then at Mark Keppel High School. John enjoyed watching football, hunting trips, visiting friends and family, and time spent with old college friends and his cousins. He was proud of his Croatian Heritage. John and his wife Nancy married August 30, 1958, and moved to Arcadia in 1965. John is survived by his wife of nearly 62 years, Nancy Mudnich (nee Swanson) of Arcadia, son John of South Pasadena, son Stephen of Arcadia, daughter Patricia Garcia (Josh) of Aptos, CA, son Joseph of San Francisco, CA, and sister Jennie Ban of Woodland, CA. He was preceded in death by his parents Joe and Tonka, and sister Katherine Ban. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Anthony Croatian Catholic Church, 712 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012. Interment Calvary Cemetery in East Los Angeles. Services are private.





