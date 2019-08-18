|
June 14 1931 - August 4 2019 Loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather passed away after a lengthy struggle with dementia. 'Jack' served 4 years in the US Navy and was a veteran of the Korean War. Early in his adult life, he lived and worked all over the world including Rome, Madrid, Nairobi, Tokyo, New York, Daytona Beach, and Philadelphia. While in Europe, he became a noted motion picture producer making films such as The Wounds of Hunger, Engagement Italiano, and Let's Talk about Men. At times before and after, he was a fisherman, salesman, lifeguard, cook, and even a soft shoe dancer. He spent time riding motorcycles, shooting darts and pool, skydiving, racing cars, and flying. He ultimately settled down in Pasadena where he founded a successful manufacturing business, The Toltec Company, which he owned for 38 years. He really enjoyed playing tennis, golf, and bridge with his friends and spending time with his family. He was an active Freemason and became Master of America Lodge. All his life, he loved to talk to people. Those who knew him for any time came away thinking he had lived an amazing life. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
