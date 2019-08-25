|
October 25, 1941 - August 21, 2019 John Thomas Walker, 77, born on October 25, 1941, in Long Beach, CA, passed away August 21, 2019. He resided in Arcadia, CA at the time of his passing. There will be a visitation and service at Douglass and Zook, 600 E Foothill Blvd., Monrovia, at 11:00am on Sunday, September 1, 2019. Interment will take place at Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside, at 1:15pm on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Douglass & Zook Funeral and Cremation Services, Monrovia, California.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Aug. 25, 2019