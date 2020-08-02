Jon Girard

April 8 1960 - July 1 2020 Jon David Girard. Born in Los Angeles. Youngest child of Edward and Joan. Survived by brothers Joe(Rachele),Pete(Lupita) and sisters Janice(Bruce), Maria(Mike), and his dear cousin Laura. Jon was a great brother, and an even better uncle to Ryan, Jamie, Marisa, Shawn, Christopher, Ana Celina, Trevor, Carter, and Connor. Jon was a friend to many. A true baseball fan and lover of music who had a keen way to inspire others to expand their musical horizons.





