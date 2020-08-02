1/2
Jon Girard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
April 8 1960 - July 1 2020 Jon David Girard. Born in Los Angeles. Youngest child of Edward and Joan. Survived by brothers Joe(Rachele),Pete(Lupita) and sisters Janice(Bruce), Maria(Mike), and his dear cousin Laura. Jon was a great brother, and an even better uncle to Ryan, Jamie, Marisa, Shawn, Christopher, Ana Celina, Trevor, Carter, and Connor. Jon was a friend to many. A true baseball fan and lover of music who had a keen way to inspire others to expand their musical horizons.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Whittier Daily News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved