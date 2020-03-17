Home

Cabot & Sons Funeral Directors
27 Chestnut St
Pasadena, CA 91103
(626) 793-7159
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Andrew Church
Pasadena, CA
Joseph A. DeCaro


1928 - 2020
Joseph A. DeCaro Obituary
On Wednesday, March 11th, 2020 Joseph A. DeCaro, loving husband and father of four children, passed away at the age of 91, one day shy of his 92nd birthday. Joe was born March 12th, 1928 to Victor and Frances DeCaro. He proudly served his country in the Air Force, stationed in Panama during WWII. He was happily married to Trinidad DeCaro for 55 years until her own passing. Joe was a landscaper, loyal Elks member, and founding member of the RV group the Rambling Roses. Joe and Trini loved traveling across the country in their RV and taking their children and grandchildren camping beach side. He is survived by his children Roxanne, Michael, Mark, and Francesca, and his grandchildren Joanne and Cara. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 18 at St. Andrew Church in Pasadena at 10:00 a.m. Cabot & Sons, Pasadena
Published in Whittier Daily News on Mar. 17, 2020
