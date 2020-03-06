|
June 3, 1930 - February 28, 2020 Joseph Hardin Coulombe died at his home in Pasadena on February 28th, 2020 at age 89. A life-long Californian, Joe was born in San Diego and settled in Los Angeles after earning his BA in Economics and an MBA at Stanford. Joe met his wife Alice at Stanford and together they were a formidable team for 67 years. Alice was Joe's greatest advisor and sounding board. Joe is best known as "Trader Joe," the founder of Trader Joe's markets. In 1958 he opened a chain of convenience grocery stores in the Los Angeles area. During that time he developed a new retail concept that was to become Trader Joe's markets. The first of those stores opened in 1967 on Arroyo Parkway in Pasadena, California. After retiring from Trader Joe's markets, Joe served as a consultant and board member for several retail chains including Vromans, Provigo, Cost Plus, Thrifty, Big5 and True Religion Jeans. Joe was always curious and spotted trends early on. He anticipated how the combination of increasing educational levels in the US (in part due to the GI Bill) and the advent of affordable travel made possible by the development of the Boeing 747 would change the tastes and expectations of consumers. This led him to identify the ideal Trader Joe's customer as someone highly educated with sophisticated tastes who was living on a budget. Indeed, Trader Joe's markets became known as a haven for PhD students, teachers, journalists, musicians and doctors eager to try international wines and healthy foods. He was personally involved with every aspect of the business. He could be found bagging groceries and answering customer questions in the stores. His "Food and Wine Minute" radio broadcasts made Joe a familiar figure in Los Angeles. Joe always believed that his employees were essential to the success of the markets and he strove to provide them with the best working environment and benefits in the industry. In his personal life, Joe was passionate about education and travel. He was a consummate Francophile and many of his trips involved rambling walks across the countryside of "La France profonde" and sampling food and wine. At home in Pasadena, Joe enjoyed long walks in the Arroyo Seco with his dog and spent countless hours in his garden. Decades before climate concerns were front-page news, Joe felt a personal commitment to the environment and sustainability, growing organic vegetables and planting drought-resistant species at home. Joe volunteered for and contributed to many educational and performing arts organizations. Late in life, he attended drawing and painting classes at Pasadena City College and became an amateur artist. The walls of his home are adorned with his colorful, heartfelt portraits of friends and family. Joe was always a supportive and loving mentor for his three children Joe, Charlotte and Madeleine, their spouses and six grandchildren. Private services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made "in the memory of Joe Coulombe" to the Huntington Library (www.huntington.org), the Los Angeles Opera (LAOpera.org/Memory), or The Colburn School (www.colburnschool.edu/membership/donate-now/) Cabot & Sons
Published in Whittier Daily News on Mar. 6, 2020