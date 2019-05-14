|
|
Sixty-seven year Whittier resident, Joseph Nuanes, age 97, died peacefully on May 6, 2019, in Whittier, California, surrounded by his loving family. Joe was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on August 7, 1921. After serving in the Army Corps during WWII, he came home to his wife, Margie, who he had married in February 1943. Joe attended USC on the GI Bill while working full time at the US Post Office until he was hired as a Civil Engineer by the State of California. He retired after 27 years, and enjoyed many years of traveling the world with his wife and family. Joe's love of family guided his life. He leaves behind his wife of 76 years, Margie; seven children, Sharon, Joye, Richard, John, Scott, Bob and Valerie; 15 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. Services are at 10:00am on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at St. Gregory the Great Church in Whittier, California.
Published in Whittier Daily News on May 14, 2019