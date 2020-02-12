|
1928 - 2020 Joseph R. "Joe" Tewes was born to Joseph F. and Mildred Tewes on May 26, 1928 in Trafford, Pennsylvania. He died February 2, 2020 in Fullerton, California. Joe graduated from Trafford High School as Senior Class President and attended Carnegie Technical Institute in Pittsburgh for a few semesters. He followed his father's footsteps and was apprenticed as a wood patternmaker at the Westinghouse foundry in Trafford. He also plied his trade for Fisher Body (General Motors) in Wilmerding, PA. He married Joanne Woods in 1949 and started his family in Trafford. He served his community as Cub Scout Master, Little League coach, president of his Lion's Club, and as an elected Borough Councilmember. Tired of driving two hours and 5 miles to work in the snow, and being laid off for six weeks every year while the auto maker "retooled", in 1962 he moved the family to Downey, California to work for North American Aviation building the wooden (yes, handmade wooden) mock ups of the Apollo space capsule. After moving to Los Nietos, CA Joe worked at several small job shops always employing his specialized skills as a wood patternmaker. His wife Joanne passed away in 1975. Joe remarried to Hedwig Ganzler who he had met at the Whittier Moose Lodge. Together they began a post retirement career as managers of various apartment complexes and a local Moose Lodge. Over the next decades Joe and Hedy lived in Azusa, CA, Whittier, CA, Ft. Meyers, FL, and La Habra, CA where they were parishioners at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. With his wife Hedy, Joe enjoyed travel including a visit to her birthplace in Heidelberg, Germany. Joe is survived by Hedy Tewes, his wife of nearly 45 years; son Joseph Edward; daughters Anne and Cynthia Bernadette; granddaughters Amy Lea, Sarah, Amanda, and Emily; and grandsons Ryan and Nicholas. He is preceded in death by his parents; his sisters Elizabeth and Evelyn; and his son Thomas Mark. Services will be private. Blue Pacific Cremation
Published in Whittier Daily News on Feb. 12, 2020