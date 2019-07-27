Home

Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Mrs. Josephine Moore passed away July 20, 2019 in Altadena, CA. She is survived by five children Kim Bickhem, Canary Starr, Larry Brown, Valesta Jones, and Lonnie Moore Jr. She also leaves three sisters, and one brother, fifteen grandchildren, twenty great grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren, and a host of other beloved relatives and friends. Visitation is Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Services are at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 29, 2019 at Woods-Valentine Mortuary Chapel, 1455 N. Fair Oaks Ave. Pasadena, CA. Woods-Valentine Mortuary Pasadena Directing Services.
Published in Whittier Daily News on July 27, 2019
