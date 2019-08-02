|
Judith Bontempo Marconi, loving wife of Carl Marconi, mother of Joseph Marconi and Deana Marie Marconi, and sister of the late Benjamin Bontempo, passed away at age 77 on Monday, July 29, 2019, surrounded by her family. Judy was born on May 16, 1942 in Cleveland, OH to Charles and the late Annie (Principato) Bontempo. She graduated from Mark Keppel High School in Alhambra, CA. On June 24, 1961, she married Carl Marconi and they lived in Alhambra and then in Temple City. Their first child, Joe, was born in 1965. After daughter Deana Marie was born in 1966, the family moved to Arcadia. Judy worked in retail for J.J. Newberry's, was a pbx operator for brokerage Bateman Eichler in downtown Los Angeles, and later worked as a rep for design firm Perry Ellis, representing their perfume line. During this time, she was active in the Temple City Junior Women's Club and was engaged in community service. She was also a volunteer for the Ronald McDonald House in Pasadena. In later years, she became involved with the El Monte school district, and worked as a dietician and menu planner for Arroyo High School. A dedicated canasta player, she enjoyed social activities. But mostly, she was very dedicated to her friends and her family, and was always welcoming to friends who would drop by her house. Judy is survived by her father, Charles Bontempo, her husband Carl Marconi, her children Joseph Marconi and Deana Marie Marconi, and her grandchildren Juliana Marconi, Charles Joseph Marconi, and Joseph Marconi, Jr. A funeral service will be held on Monday, August 5th, 2019, 9:45 AM at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 370 Campus Dr, Arcadia, CA 91007 In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the San Gabriel Humane Society or the Pasadena Ronald McDonald House. Cabot and Sons, Pasadena
Published in Whittier Daily News on Aug. 2, 2019