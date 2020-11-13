Julie Miller Salmon, much beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, and teacher passed away suddenly on October 24 after a determined five-year battle with breast cancer. She was 58. Julie was born in May of 1962, in Fresno, California. She was a bright, curious, and happy child. In 1985 she graduated from Fresno State University with a BA in Liberal Studies and great memories of her time in the Fresno State Bulldog Marching Band. That summer she married Michael and soon after, at a small school in Dinuba, California, she began a teaching career that lasted more than 30 years. In 1987, she and Michael traveled to Los Angeles for Michael's graduate school. Julie soon began teaching at Holly Avenue Elementary in Arcadia, busily throwing herself into the shared responsibility of educating the community's children. Along the way, she brought into the world two wonderful, intelligent daughters, earned an MA in Education from Fresno State, and a PhD in Educational Psychology from UCLA. She was a proud mother, Bulldog, and Bruin all her life. Julie was an incredibly devoted and gifted kindergarten and first-grade teacher. A lifelong learner, Julie was not afraid to "try hard things, make mistakes, and get a little bit smarter every day." Not wanting to be called "Dr. Salmon" for fear of scaring her young students, she fostered a warm, positive classroom environment. Talented and compassionate, loved and respected, whip smart with a sharp sense of humor, "Our Julie" will be dearly missed by her Holly Avenue family. Among her immediate family Julie leaves behind her daughters Emma and Mary, husband Michael, parents Jim and Judy, sisters Jana and Jennifer, brother-in-law Rob, niece Hannah, and nephews Aaron, Ethan, and Jared. Per Julie's wishes, there will be no service at this time. In lieu of flower tributes, the family respectfully encourages contributions to the Pasadena Humane Society or the American Cancer Society
. In Julie's life, she loved education, theater, music, marching bands, birds, plants, a memorable sisters trip to Hawaii, a recent NYC getaway with Michael, Emma's Oregon Ducks, and Mary's growing love of teaching. And her cats. Julie was Michael, Emma, and Mary's heart and soul and light. She was deeply loved and will be missed every day.