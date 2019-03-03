|
April 9, 1947 - Feb. 24, 2019 Karen Land left us all too soon in the early hours of Sunday, Feburary 24, 2019. Her death occurred following emergency surgery for an abdominal aortic aneurysm of UCSF Medical Center. Karen was a kind and gentle woman who was well-liked by everyone. She was smart, perky and full of energy. She was married to Barry Thornton and they were together for almost 43 years. Karen was born in Whittier, CA and attended Whittier High, where whe was first chair flute player in the orchestra. She then attended Cal State San Luis Obispo, where she was a top student and also played flute in their orchestra. She then enrolled in law school at UC Hastings College of Law, where she and Barry met. Following law school, she and Barry both worked as attorneys for Mullen&Filllippi, where they stayed for 30 years as workers' compensation defense attorneys in the San Francisco office. They then both retired together in 2010 and enjoyed nine wonderful years of retirement at their home in Tiburon before Karen's death. Karen loved reading mystery novels, raising plants and flowers, music, cooking and cats (not necessarily in that order). Her beloved cat Ollie predeceased her by two weeks following fourteen years of devoted companionship. She didn't have an enemy in the world and leaves behind many grieving friends and relatives. She was courageous and dignified in the face of her deteriorating condition and never complained about her worsening symptons. She expressed her heartfelt gratitude of her long, happy and successful life. She and Barry loved each other with all their hearts and souls and enjoyed a fulfilling and wornderful life together. Barry is devistated and heartbroken but relieved that Karen is no longer suffering. She leaves behind her devoted husband, Barry Thornton, and her step-daughter Cecily Thornton-Stearns (Richard), her grandchildren (Amara, Isabella, Jackson and Zachary), her sister Julie Tuttle (Brad) and their children (Matt and Colleen), her aunts Dolly Grand and Diane D'Andre and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her beloved mother, Claire Hilliard. She and Claire took may vacations together to all parts of the US and Canada. Karen was a very special person and we were all enriched by her beautiful and loving spirit. God bless you, Karen. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the Fernwood Cemetary in Mill Valley, located at 301 Tennessee Valley Road, Mill Valley, CA Service will begin at 11:00 a.m. followed by interment and a reception lunch. Casual attire is welcomed. If you plan to attend please RSVP to [email protected] Please sign the guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/whittierdailynews. WL00191220-image-1.jpg
Published in Whittier Daily News on Mar. 3, 2019