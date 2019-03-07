|
Francis Kathryn Willson Berry died peacefully on February 23, 2019, just 3 months short of her 101st birthday. She was the only child of Reuben Willson and Cora Keck. She was born in Whittier and graduated from Whittier High School in 1936. On November 25, 1938 she married the love of her life, Ted L. Berry. She was active in the Santa Fe Springs, Whittier and La Habra Heights communities for many years. Most notably was her tenure as president of the Little Lake School Board. In this capacity she had the pleasure of presenting 8th grade graduation diplomas to her two children, Brent and Brenda. Kathryn also found time to belong to T.O.PS., acting as its treasurer for many years. Kathryn loved USC football, live theatre performances and traveling. She leaves behind her children: Brent (Jan) and Brenda Perkins (Jerry), grandchildren: Suzanne Berry Sniffen (Chris), Bryan Berry (Kimberly), Lee Perkins (Wendi), Mark Perkins (Andrea), and 8 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at the 1st Methodist church in Whittier on March 9 at 11:30 AM. Interment will be at Rose Hills Memorial Park beside her beloved Ted. Please sign the guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/whittierdailynews.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Mar. 7, 2019