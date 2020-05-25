February 23, 1929 - April 28, 2020 On Tuesday April 28, 2020 Kenneth K. Balling of San Marino, California passed away peacefully at the age of 91 surrounded by family. Kenneth was born Knud Balling on February 23, 1929 to Jakob and Anna Marie Balling of Viborg, Denmark the ninth child out of twelve children. Kenneth immigrated to the United States through Canada and became a US Naturalized Citizen on June 4, 1965. While in Canada, Kenneth learned the trade of masonry and owned his own company, Ken Balling Masonry. On June 15, 1965 he married Sonja Friis, who preceded him in death, and in March of 1969 they adopted twin daughters. Kenneth is survived by his daughters Ellie (Ken Monis) and Susan (Steve Gledhill), five grandchildren, a great grandson and another great grandchild on the way as well as several nieces and nephews in Denmark.





