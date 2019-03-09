|
1933 - 2018 Ken Box, 25 year resident of Whittier, passed away on Dec. 29, from complications from a fall. He played and coached tennis for the city and college of Whittier, and privately, for 42 years, helping with the design of the tennis courts at Palm Park, and also coached tennis at Schurr and Saddleback High Schools. He lead the SCTA USTA Junior Summer Tennis Camps for many years, also. Many of his students went on to the state and national levels of competition. He was a former member of the Whittier Tennis Club. At the time of his death, he had 27 tennis trophies and one ping pong trophy gracing his residence. He was also instrumental in organizing the Whittier 10K and 5K race. He was a trombonist in the Air Force Band during the Korean War, and continued playing in pick-up bands for another 50 years. Maybe you had the pleasure of him serenading you with a jazzy version of The Happy Birthday Song via the phone. He also worked for several travel agencies in Whittier and Long Beach,and used to do a weekly travel column for the Leisure World Weekly newspaper after he moved there. Many of the ladies will remember him for his dancing skills, and many a friend saw him regularly at the gym or walking the perimeter of Leisure World after dinner. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill & Evelyn Box, his brother, Donald Box, and his good friend, Laurel Myers, of Whittier. He is survived by 5 cousins and numerous nieces and nephews. Internment was at the Riverside National Cemetery on March 2. A farewell gathering will be held for his Leisure World and Whittier friends at the Seal Beach Tennis Center, 3900 Lampson Ave, at 1 pm on March 16. All are invited to attend, to share stories, memories, laughter and small bites with coffee. Call or text his cousin, Kathy McKalip, at 714-309-7676 for further information or to RSVP. Please sign the guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/whittierdailynews. WL00191970-image-1.jpg
Published in Whittier Daily News on Mar. 9, 2019