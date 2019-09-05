|
5/8/1937 - 8/22/2019 Regina "Regie" J. King passed away in Whittier, California on August 22, 2019 at the age of 82. She was born in Los Angeles, California on May 8, 1937 and raised by Ib and June Klitgaard in Whittier, California. Regina graduated from Whittier High School as part of the class of 1955 and completed her undergraduate degrees at Cal State Fullerton in Human Services and a second degree in Religious Studies. After college she worked for Bank of America and later as an employee of the Employment Development Department of the State of California. Regina married her husband Richard M. King in Whittier, California and were married for 33 years. She loved art, poetry, reading, was a member of the Whittier Writing Club, and a devout Catholic that attended St. Bruno's. She volunteered many hours at a jail using poetry and writings to counsel women as well as volunteered with hospice care. Regina is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Anders & Karina King; grandchildren, Anders King, Kaitlynd King, and Kelsie King; siblings, Eleanor Wright and Ivan Klitgaard. She will be greatly missed.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Sept. 5, 2019