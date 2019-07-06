|
Jan. 31, 1954 - May 10, 2019 Lauri was born on January 31, 1954 in Greenfield, Massachusetts to Prudence and Daniel Morgan. She received her undergraduate degree from Cal State Fullerton in 1978, and was married to Terry Quenette. Lauri and Terry had a son, Matthew Quenette, on December 19, 1989. Lauri became a teacher at Palm Elementary School in Hacienda Heights, California in 1998. She was very passionate about teaching where she taught fourth and fifth grade at Palm until 2014. Lauri enjoyed helping her students learn, but also willingly helped other staff members. She was very knowledgable in education and an active member at Palm. Lauri also enjoyed reading, especially books about history. She also had an eclectic taste for music. Lauri is survived by her mother, Pru Carnahan, Matthew Quenette (her son), Terry Quenette (husband), her sisters Jamie, Stacy, Jody, Melissa, and her best friend Kris Jensen.
Published in Whittier Daily News on July 6, 2019