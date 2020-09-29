Jan. 27, 1925 - Aug. 23, 2020 After a long illness, Lila Mae Kommerstad of Bradbury, California passed away peacefully at her home on August 23, 2020 at the age of 95. She was born on January 27, 1925 in Pasadena, California, the first child of Alfred Frank and Lola Helen McDougall. She lived her entire life in Los Angeles County. She attended USC, was a member of Ki Omega sorority, and graduated with her bachelor's degree in 1950. After graduating, Lila joined Merrill Lynch investment firm in Pasadena where she met and later married the love of her life, Robert M. Kommerstad, who passed away in 2002. The couple were married for 46 years. Lila and Bob shared an exciting and active life together. They each felt deeply about their respective passions. Bob was an entrepreneur and philanthropist, giving extensively to multiple schools, organizations, and charities. From the time she was a child, Lila's passion was horses. This passion continued throughout her life, she loved all animals, but especially horses. Their two passions blended wonderfully and enriched the lives of many. Lila loved the equestrian world and especially enjoyed dressage events with her beloved horses Udon, Akeena, Grandeur and Marlando, among others. Bob and Lila met Steffen Peters in 1990 when they purchased Udon and together went on to win team bronze at the 1996 U.S. Summer Olympics in Atlanta. Lila sponsored Steffen throughout the decades, and they shared a very special relationship. Lila and Bob traveled the world attending various horse competitions, bringing them much happiness. Whether it be a "show" horse or a "rescue" horse, she loved them all. Lila rescued and cared for many horses at her Bradbury home and donated to various animal rescues. Charities have been a big part of Lila's life. So many wonderful friends and family surrounded Lila, she was truly loved by all. The world has lost an incredibly beautiful, genuine, loving, and giving person. Lila is survived by her daughter, Carol Kommerstad-Reiche, and son-in-law, Larry Reiche. Lila is preceded in death by her brother, Richard McDougall, and son, Kipp Kommerstad. A private interment was held at Forest Lawn in Glendale, California on September 17, 2020.





