Hendrickson, Lillian Marie (Nee Jokinen) Lillian Marie Hendrickson, aged 97 years, passed peacefully in Long Beach, California on December 2, 2018. Born to Helga and August Jokinen, on November 3, 1921, she was the last of 10 children to pass. Lillian was born in Gwinn, Michigan but the Jokinen family moved to nearby Negaunee where Lillian completed her schooling through high school. In 1939 she graduated from Negaunee High School where she was a member of the National Honor Society. After high school, she married Allan Hendrickson from Palmer, Michigan. During her husband's World War II deployment to the European Theater, Lillian moved to Washington, D.C., where she spent four years working for a government agency. After World War II, Lillian and Allan returned to Palmer to start their family. They had two girls, Joan and Susan. In 1953, Lillian and her family moved to California and in 1954 they bought a home in Whittier. When Ford Motor Company opened an assembly plant in 1955 in Pico Rivera, Lillian applied for and was hired as an executive secretary. She held this position for 24 years until she retired in 1980 when the plant closed. After her retirement, she travelled extensively with trips to Europe, Australia, the Philippines, Hong Kong, and the Mediterranean. She and her daughter Joan traveled to Finland to visit relatives and see the country of her heritage. From the time she moved to Whittier, Lillian was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She donated much time to her church organization and to their many charitable activities. An avid sports enthusiast, Lillian participated in many sports her entire life. The family move to California enabled Lillian to be active in multiple indoor and outdoor sports all year round. She did yoga, volleyball, swimming, and gym workouts. She was a member of the Palm Park tennis club for over 20 years and played her favorite sport until age 84. Lillian is survived by two daughters, four grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. She had remained a widow since her husband Allan's death in 1975. A luncheon memorial is planned for March 30, 2019, at the uptown Whittier Senior Center on Walnut Street from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Burial next to Allan will follow at Rose Hills Memorial Park. The family thanks you for your kind thoughts and prayers for Lily.
