Lloyd Norman Groseth, 93, of Duluth, MN; San Marino, CA; Sun City, AZ; passed away on October 1, 2020 at his retirement community in Laguna Hills, CA from complications after a fall. He was born on February 17, 1927 in Duluth, Minnesota to Norwegian immigrant parents, Evan and Gurtrud Groseth. He attended Denfeld High School and worked for the Canadian Pacific Railroad in the summers. In 1944 at age 17, Lloyd heeded his country's call and enlisted in the United States Navy. After basic training he served in Europe then continued to train for the invasion of mainland Japan, eventually reaching the rank of Fireman First Class. By the grace of God, the Japanese surrendered on August 15, 1945 as he was in route to his front-line deployment. After being discharged from the Navy Lloyd returned to Duluth to finish high School and went on to study carpentry at Dunwoody Industrial Institute in Minneapolis under the G.I. Bill. After graduation he joined his mother and sister, in southern California and began working as a carpenter and later a contractor. He built houses and apartment buildings in the San Gabriel Valley, providing housing for hundreds of people during his career. Lloyd knew the value of hard work and recreation. His love of the outdoors and adventure sports like water skiing, river rafting, and snow skiing spurred him to go on numerous camping and hiking trips all over the United States, which he enjoyed with many friends and family. He enjoyed ballroom dancing, swimming at the Sun Dial rec. center, card games and other fun activities with his Sun City neighbors well into his later later years. Lloyd Groseth is preceded in death by his sister, Esther Grant; his second wife Bette Joyce (BJ) Groseth; and his niece Diane Pandy. He is survived by three sons and their wives; Jeff and Jacqui Groseth of San Clemente, CA; Brian and Joycelyn Groseth of Huntington Beach, CA; Mark and Carrie Groseth of Houston, TX; his granddaughter Samantha and her husband Nick Johnson of Pasadena, CA; his niece Kathy Hildebrant of Nevada City, CA; and his ex-wife Jacque Groseth of Alhambra, CA. Lloyd requested that his ashes be scattered at sea. His family will honor this request at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store