April 8, 1927 - Dec. 8, 2019 Lois Jean Miller passed away peacefully in Arcadia at home in her sleep during the early morning hours of December 8, 2019. She was ninety-two years old. Lois was born in Leechburg, Pennsylvania, April 8, 1927, to Charles Alexander Miller and Ella Dorothea McLaughlin. After high school, she attended Penn State University (then known as Pennsylvania State College) where she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority. Graduating with a with a degree in Home Economics in 1949. She met her future husband, Archie W. Miller, on a blind date. They were married on September 3, 1949, shortly after graduation at his fraternity house near campus. Before settling in Arcadia in 1960, Lois, Archie, and their growing family lived in Virginia, Michigan, Ohio, and Minnesota as Archie completed his medical education and established his practice in Pasadena. Lois became a long-time member of St. Rita Catholic Church in Sierra Madre, where four of her children attended school. She devoted much of her time to the Parish and school, holding many positions in the Guild, eventually becoming president. She also volunteered her time with the American Cancer Society
of Pasadena, among other charitable organizations. Lois was a dedicated mother of five and enjoyed traveling with her family. Golfing, skiing, gardening, and fishing were activities she enjoyed for years with her children and with her husband for many years into his retirement. Lois and Archie travelled widely. Lois and Archie spent many summer vacations in Jackson Hole. She was a consummate bridge player throughout her life, playing both contract and duplicate bridge with many different groups of friends for many decades. She was preceded in death by her husband and is survived by her children Kris (Marc Fisher) Miller-Fisher, Arch, Thomas (Kimberly Hogan Miller), Robert, and Michael, and grandchildren, Thomas, Maxwell, and Grant. At her request, a private Catholic memorial was held in her home.