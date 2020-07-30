1/1
Lois Marie Klotzle
1930 - 2020 Lois Marie Klotzle, 89, of Altadena, CA, recently residing in Roanoke, IL, peacefully went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke. She was born on November 6, 1930, in Ellington, CT, to Alfred and Emma Bossart Hoffman. She grew up a New England country farm girl and gracefully transitioned to life in Southern California when she married her sweetheart John G. Klotzle on March 15, 1953, in Ellington, CT. Their devotion to each other was a beautiful example of sweet and tender affection. She stood faithfully beside him, always supporting his many ministries and involvements. Together they served with the Rural Gospel and Medical Missions of India and traveled to India many times. He passed away on June 2, 2010. Surviving are her children, Thomas (Jody) Klotzle of Pasadena, CA; Kathy (Frank) Sauder of Roanoke, IL; Heidi (Tom) Luginbuhl of Altadena, CA; Joseph (Sue) Klotzle of Hermosa Beach, CA; MaryBeth (Greg) Lehman of Remington, IN; David (Janelle) Klotzle of Simi Valley, CA; 24 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, Walter, Edwin, and Robert Hoffman; and two sisters, Aline Ballasy and Janet Goric. From an early age she loved to sing with her sisters and throughout life she found joy using her rich alto voice to harmonize in singing hymns. Lois lived a life rich in faith in Jesus Christ. She was a member of the Altadena Apostolic Christian Church. She was a shining example of a life given to service to God and to others. She displayed hospitality with generosity, the door was always open at John and Lois' home, and countless friends and acquaintances were blessed through a warm and sincere welcome. There will be a live streamed service on Wednesday, August 5th, 2020, at 2:00 pm PDT via Zoom. Private family burial service will be held at Mountain View Cemetery in Altadena, CA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke, 1102 W. Randolph St. Roanoke, IL 61561 or to Rural Gospel and Medical Missions of India, 606 N. 13th Circle Dr. Sabetha, KS 66534. Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com. Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home, Roanoke, IL


Published in Whittier Daily News on Jul. 30, 2020.
