My dear Aunt Lois was a significant part of my childhood, youth, and young adulthood. We weren’t able to much of each other after my family moved away from CA, but I was always so blessed to be with her when we could meet. Her love, Christian faith, and warm hospitality was constant. I’m rejoicing for her now as she’s with the Lord and those loved ones who’ve gone ahead of her, but praying for comfort for my dear cousins who mourn their mother. I’ll miss you until I see you in heaven, Aunt Lois.

Linda and Ken Cooper

Family