June 14, 1922 - Dec. 2, 2019 Lorraine June Lazerus, 97. loving wife and mother. Born and raised on a farm in Mitchell, South Dakota. She attended a one-room schoolhouse, graduating from Teacher's College at 17, she returned as the teacher. During WWII she worked as a Rosie the Riveter and as a civilian administrator at the Port of Seattle, where she met her husband Lieutenant Donald Lazerus. She and Don lived in Chicago, Garden Grove, Whittier (where they raised their five children), Marina Del Rey and Moorpark. Lorraine's commitment to community was broad ranging: Scout Leader; Bible class teacher; Committee Chair for high school scholarships - American Field Service Program; President Whittier High School PTA; Board member LA County Epilepsy Society; National Public Information & Education Chairman Epilepsy Foundation of America (meeting twice with President Ronald Reagan); Associate-producer of two award-winning films on epilepsy; member Marina City Club's Board of Governors raising funds for Boys and Girls Club/Toys for Tots; Development Committee for Children's Charities of LA; Daniel Freeman Hospitals Foundation; Moorpark Women's Fortnightly Club; Sunday School Superintendent First Lutheran Church of Venice; and with Don, Founders Daniel Freeman Hospitals Foundation and Los Angeles Music Center. Honors for her lifetime service include: Honorary Life Membership national PTA; MCC's Los Patrones Medallion; "Woman of the Year" for Boys and Girls Club of Venice; Life Member Daniel Freeman HospitalsAuxiliary Guild; profiled in TV special for work with Korean orphans; at age 85 highlighted on Apple Computer's website for project she created on her McIntosh. Friends praise her values mentioning her honesty, humility, helpfulness, humor, creativity, wit, intelligence and the fundamental importance of family and faith, which she illustrated by lovingly raising five children and holding an unwavering belief in her Christianity. She was preceded in death by husband Donald, son Robert, daughter-in-law Valerie, grandson Kyle Downey. Survivors include children Donna (Steve) Plain, Niwot, Colorado; Susan (Rich) Duran, Moorpark; W. J. Lazerus, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; Daniel Lazerus, Los Angeles and two step-grandchildren. A public celebration will be held at Faith Lutheran Church, 123 Park Lane, Moorpark, CA, Saturday, December 21 at 11am. For information 805.217.6861/email wjlazerus@gmail.com. Donations to Lutheran Hour Ministries in lieu of flowers.
