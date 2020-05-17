Louise Heaton Nancy
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Louise Heaton Feb. 11, 1940 - May 9, 2020 After a life of challenge, Nancy Louise Heaton, fell asleep in death in her 81st year of life on May 9, 2020. Nancy was predeceased by her parents, Sherman and Doris Heaton, who owned and operated a Whittier institution Sherm's Grocery and Meats on Painter Avenue for many years. Nancy, a Whittier resident for 80 years, was a graduate of Whittier High School. She enjoyed traveling with her mother. Nancy never married and is the last of the Heaton clan. She is survived by cousins and her dear friend and neighbor, Catherine McCloud. Nancy resided at The Oaks Post Acute Care facility for the past 16 years and was thankful for the care and companionship she received there. Ultimately, she succumbed to the Covid 19 virus. She will be buried with her parents at Rose Hills Memorial Park and due to the Corona virus, no services are planned at the present time.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Whittier Daily News on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved