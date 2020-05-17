Nancy Louise Heaton Feb. 11, 1940 - May 9, 2020 After a life of challenge, Nancy Louise Heaton, fell asleep in death in her 81st year of life on May 9, 2020. Nancy was predeceased by her parents, Sherman and Doris Heaton, who owned and operated a Whittier institution Sherm's Grocery and Meats on Painter Avenue for many years. Nancy, a Whittier resident for 80 years, was a graduate of Whittier High School. She enjoyed traveling with her mother. Nancy never married and is the last of the Heaton clan. She is survived by cousins and her dear friend and neighbor, Catherine McCloud. Nancy resided at The Oaks Post Acute Care facility for the past 16 years and was thankful for the care and companionship she received there. Ultimately, she succumbed to the Covid 19 virus. She will be buried with her parents at Rose Hills Memorial Park and due to the Corona virus, no services are planned at the present time.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store