January 12, 1931 - December 24, 2019 Louise Elena Pitassi passed away peacefully on December 24, 2019 after a long illness. She was born to Philip and Mary Misterly in Medford, Massachusetts on January 12, 1931. She came to California with her family in 1945 settling in Highland Park. Louise graduated from Franklin High School and went to work in the accounting department of a large printing company eventually running the company payroll. She met her future husband, Sam, there and, after he completed his service in the US Army returning from the Korean War, they married in 1953. They settled in Hacienda Heights in 1956 and she was a dedicated wife and mother to her family, always there for Sam while raising two sons. She wanted to be a teacher, and, in many ways, she fulfilled that vocation, just not in a classroom. With a large extended family, she loved entertaining, preparing incredible Italian feasts, baking Italian favorites, and shopping with her sisters and friends. She was well read and enjoyed following politics at all levels. She joined the Hacienda Heights Women's Club and supported its many beneficiaries serving on its Board of Directors and as a two term President. To be closer to family, she and Sam moved to Rancho Cucamonga in 2015. Louise will be sadly missed by all. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 66 years, Sam, and her sons and daughters-in-law Peter and Carmelita Pitassi, and Sam and Deborah Pitassi; her sister Anne Truglio; her brothers and sisters-in-law, John and Donna Misterly and Phil and Fran Misterly; her eight grandchildren Michael (Deborah) Pitassi, Christina (Ryan) Knapp, Dominic (Emily) Pitassi, Anthony (Stefanie) Pitassi, Gabriel (Michelle) Pitassi, Peter Pitassi, Jonathon Pitassi, and Nicholas Pitassi; her eleven great grandchildren Holden Knapp, Madeline Knapp, Sadie Knapp, Alexandra Pitassi, Brady Pitassi, Nathaniel Pitassi, Lucy Pitassi, Isabelle Pitassi, Maria Pitassi, Josephine Pitassi, and Giavanna Pitassi; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Fran Voris. Interment will be at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Rowland Heights. A Funeral Mass will be offered at 9am on Wednesday January 8, 2020. Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery and Mortuary
Published in Whittier Daily News on Jan. 5, 2020