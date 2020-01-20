|
12/31/1940 - 1/3/2020 Luanna Elizabeth Bushman Cabrera, Ph.D. (Luann or Lu), aged 79, passed away quietly on January 3, 2020 at her home in San Gabriel, Calif. in the company of her loving family. She is survived by her life companion, Roger Pagel; children Leslie A. Lujan Baghdadi; Beth A. Lujan Stamp and Stephen Stamp; Cuba A. Cabrera Montero and Leoncio Montero; and John Paul Cabrera and Eileen Del Pino. Grandchildren include Yasamin L. Baghdadi Schilz; Sophia J. Gerberich; Maiana L. Wells and Nelson N. Montero. Survivors include Elizabeth Pagel Kittrell, Steve Kitrell and children Hannah and Noah Kittrell; Rod and Rebecca Pagel and children Kylee L. Schalz, Mykaila E. Pagel, Kaitlyn E. Schalz, Jaidyn S.L. Pagel and Lyndsee A. Pagel. Born on Dec. 31, 1940 to John Conrad Bushman and Betty Jane Bushman (n‚e Nelson) of Champaign, Ill., Dr. Cabrera received a B.S. degree in Nursing/Public Health Care from California State University, L.A. in 1969; an M.S. degree in Marriage & Family Therapy from Azusa Pacific University in 1975; and a Ph.D. degree in Psychology from the California Graduate Institute in 1984. As a counselor, mentor and later as a licensed clinical psychologist, she brought her passion for social justice and personal empowerment to her profession for more than four decades. Her career in public service and private practice included the Open Door, an addiction treatment and therapy center; La Casa de San Gabriel, a family-based community center for the underserved; the L.A. County Department of Mental Health; and as a consultant to the L.A. Department of Rehabilitation. She donated countless volunteer hours advocating for civil rights, better education, and access to therapy as a path to a better life. She instilled those values in her family and inspired generations of friends and patients to connect with others. She savored life's pleasures large and small, including travel, music, dance, family gatherings, casino outings, Southern soul food and pie. Graveside service is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at 1 p.m., San Gabriel Cemetery, 601 W. Roses Road, San Gabriel, Calif., followed by a home reception at 8346 Duarte Road, San Gabriel, Calif. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to La Casa de San Gabriel via www.lacasacommunitycenter.org.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Jan. 20, 2020