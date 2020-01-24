|
|
Nuanes, Margaret, "Margie" May 20, 1925 - January 17, 2020 Long time Whittier resident, Margaret Nuanes, a homemaker, home health aide and life long volunteer, died on January 17 at a nursing home in San Dimas Her death resulted from complications related to a fall she was 94. A resident of Whittier for more than 67 years, Margie was known for love of family, her numerous friends and her interest in travel.Yet it was her desire to help others, whether it be friends or those encountered as part of her volunteer activities, that is likely to be most remembered. Margie was born in Albuquerque, NM on May 20, 1925, to Manuel Ruiz and Isabel Chavez Ruiz. A graduate of Roosevelt High School in 1943, she married Joe Nuanes that same year. In 1952 they moved to Whittier and lived in the same house until 2017. Margie began volunteering at her children's school. She eventually began doing part time work and ultimately became a home health care aide. She was so good at taking care of clients that many wanted to hire her full time. When she retired, she joined several senior centers and added a number of volunteer activities to her resume. This included Meals on Wheels, distributing donated items to charitable organizations and serving on a senior center advisory board. In the early 2000's she was named as one of LA County's volunteers of the year. Margie was predeceased by her beloved husband of 76 years, Joe and her brothers Gilbert and Manuel Ruiz. She is survived by a brother, Ross Ruiz of Phoenix, AZ. As well as by her children Sharon Moore of Glendora, Kathy Jones (Lewis Clevenger) of Bullhead City, AZ Richard Nuanes (Kathi Sullivan) of Washington, DC, John Nuanes (DeeDee) of Tujunga, Scott Nuanes (Maria) of Pomona, Funeral del Angel, Pico Rivera
Published in Whittier Daily News on Jan. 24, 2020