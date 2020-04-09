|
|
Duff, Margaret "Peggy" May 28, 1921 - March 18, 2020 Margaret "Peggy" Duff, age 98 of Pasadena, passed away peacefully at her home March 18, 2020 surrounded by family. She was born on May 28, 1921 in Springdale, Arkansas to Victor and Susan Spivey. Peggy married Barrett Duff, the love of her life, in 1942, and celebrated 77 wedding anniversaries. In addition to her husband, she is survived by children Patricia Duff, Barrett (Suzanne) Duff II, Rica Duff and Larry (Alison) Duff; grandchildren Shalimar Cook, Jennifer (Jeffrey) Frazier, Terri Duff, Heather (Gregory) Horikoshi, Brelan (Cristina) Duff, Kendra (Lincoln) Spencer and Barrett Duff III; and 10 great-grandchildren. Peggy enjoyed over 30 years of service as a volunteer for Huntington Hospital in Pasadena. She served as president of its Pasadena Dispensary Auxiliary for a number of years as well as chairperson of the popular, "Day at the Races," an annual fundraiser for the hospital at Santa Anita racetrack. She was the proud recipient of a 10,000-hour pin and continued to volunteer well beyond that milestone. A watercolor artist, Peggy took pleasure in presenting her paintings as gifts to family and friends. In spite of a debilitating stroke, she continued to paint well into her 90's. She also created needlepoint tapestries that reflected her keen sense of color and style. Peggy enjoyed traveling with her husband and joined him on business ventures around the world, even establishing second homes in Brazil and Argentina. She made friends wherever they went and hosted many at their San Marino home of 45 years. Peggy will be remembered for her warmth and wonderful sense of humor. In lieu of flowers, you may honor Peggy's legacy with a gift to Huntington Hospital at 100 W. California Boulevard, Pasadena 91105. Arrangements for a celebration of life will be planned for a later date.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Apr. 9, 2020