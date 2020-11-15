Margaret Ellen Hansen (n‚e Ward) of Glendora, CA, beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and aunt, passed away on November 9, 2020, at 98 years. Margaret (Peggy) was born in Los Angeles, CA on, June 22, 1922, to Norman MacDonald Ward and Ethel Lockwood Ward. She grew up in Pasadena, CA. Her three children survive her, Kathleen (William) Henderson of Westover, MD; Laurie (Michael) Morrison of Southlake, TX; and Richard (Marilyn) Hansen of Glendora, CA; five grandchildren, Megan Henderson Den Herder, Scott Morrison, William Morrison, Erik Hansen, Leah Hansen Noson; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of forty-seven years, Richard (Dick) Charles Hansen, September 2, 1994; and her sister Bertha Elizabeth Hull, November 14, 1999. During the war years, Peggy carpooled to the Lockheed Air Terminal in Burbank, CA, working as a bookkeeper for The Sky Room Cafe. In 1951, Peggy and Dick built their home in Glendora, where they raised their three children. Peggy resided there until her death. Peggy, a homemaker, was an accomplished seamstress making most of her daughters' clothing throughout their school years. There was always a steady stream of homemade cookies for friends and family to enjoy. An avid reader, she traveled the world vicariously, reading several books a week on a wide range of topics. She has left the family with many beautiful hand-painted china pieces, a hobby she pursued later in life. Long before the Internet, Peggy spent years researching family genealogy, which led to an extensive pedigree chart for future genealogists. Peggy, the nucleus of her family, always had an interest in everyone's well being. She kept her family connected as they spread across the nation and the world. Her family will miss her unifying spirit. Interment will be at Oakdale Memorial Park, Glendora, CA.





