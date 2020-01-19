|
|
Nov 1, 1936 - Jan 10, 2020 Margaret Helen Rose (Peg) was born in Van Nuys, California to Robert and Lillian Rose on Nov. 1, 1936. Peg was the middle child of 3, with an older sister Bobby and younger brother Bill. She and Glenn F. Wilke were married in August, 1956. Peg loved her Lord Jesus Christ, and from the day she first believed her family saw the changes in her life. Because of her faith and persistence, her whole family came to know their loving God. She was active in the San Gabriel community where Glenn owned G.H. Wilke Jewelers and also in her church; she was a speaker with the Christian Women's Club, taught women's Bible studies, and counseled many women. She lived for and loved her family deeply. Peg is survived by sons Dave (Tracy) and Steve (Christina) and daugher Krista Czerwiak (Andres) and held her niece Deb Barnes as a daughter. Other much loved nieces and nephews include Peyton, Eric, Robert, Holly and Lori and their spouses. She is also survived by her precious grandchildren Rebekah, Anneliese, Shannon, Zack and Melissa as well as 3 great-grandchildren. Services will be held on Jan. 25 at Arcadia Bible Church, 4064 Live Oak Avenue, Arcadia, at 10:00 a.m. Reception following.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Jan. 19, 2020