Sept. 28, 1923 - Nov. 16, 2020 Marjorie Ridpath McIntosh passed away on November 16, 2020 in Capistrano Beach. She was born at home, with her twin Margaret (known as Judy) in rural What Cheer, IA to Murry Ridpath and Maggie Jack Ridpath on September 28, 1923. She joined her older brother Russell. Initially they lived on a farm but eventually moved into the town of Sigourney, IA. Many years later her younger brother, Jack, was born. Shortly after WWII broke out, the family moved to Los Angeles. Marjorie said the move to California often felt like she had been dropped on another planet. Marjorie, her twin Judy, and their Mother all went to work for Lockheed, each working a different shift so there was someone to watch her young brother Jack. She wasn't a riveter; she drilled the holes for the rivets. When the war ended Marjorie and her sister became beauticians. Marjorie was set up on a blind date and as she said "if he had asked, I would have run away and married him that day." In 1948, 3 months after they met, she married Major (Don) McIntosh. She and Don had 2 daughters, Bonnie and Beverly. They purchased a new home in Arcadia and lived in this home their entire married life. When their youngest was in the 4th grade and wanting to provide more for her family, Marjorie began her career working in the grocery industry as a meat wrapper. She remained in that career until her retirement in 1988. She and Don became active members of the VFW Post in Monrovia and enjoyed many friendships. They also pursued travel. On one trip to England their daughter Bonnie surprised them and met them at a train station. However, their favorite form of travel was on AmTrak. They criss-crossed the country many times via train and thoroughly enjoyed the country and everyone they met. She and Don were married 67 years, until his passing at the age of 93 in 2015. Marjorie loved her home in Arcadia, and was provided loving care from Ana Jaramillo after Don passed. She was persuaded to move closer to her daughter Beverly in 2018 and settled in quite happily at Aegis Living (a cruise ship on land) in Dana Point. She was happy living in this "big beautiful house" and was so fond of all of the wonderful caregivers and great food and being able to see her daughter Beverly frequently. She celebrated her 97th birthday in September with Beverly, her son-in-law Ben, and cousin Linda Taylor and her husband Norm. Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her sister Judy, and brothers Russ and Jack. Marjorie is survived by her daughters Bonnie McIntosh of Bremerton, WA, and Beverly Petty and her husband Ben of Capistrano Beach, CA. Her grandson Richard Petty and his children Kyle and Kayla. She is also survived by her beloved cousin, Linda Taylor and husband Norm, her nieces Vivian Lewis, Jill Connole, Susan Johnson, Marilyn McMurphy, Beverly's best friend Linda Yoder and her extended family. Marjorie will be laid to rest next to the love of her life in Riverside National Cemetery 5 years to the date her husband was laid to rest.





