Mark Carter

Mark Carter Obituary
May 30, 1948 - June 10, 2019 Mark Gerald Carter was born on May 30, 1948 in Pomona, CA and passed away peacefully on June 10, 2019 in Westwood, CA surrounded by his family after a long and heroic battle with pulinary fibrosis. He will be dearly missed by his loving wife, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends. His optimism, infectious personality and love of life will forever be remembered. A memorial service will be held at Life Bible in Upland on Saturday July 13 at 10:00am at 2426 N Euclid Ave. Casual dress, motorcycles and hot rods are welcome. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Breath Savers at emanatehealth.org
Published in Whittier Daily News on July 7, 2019
