February 28, 1929 - October 21, 2019 Martha Virginia Allen Sampson passed away in her sleep in her West Covina home. She was born in Amarillo, Texas. She was the 2nd of five children. She grew up during the Great Depression and the Dust Bowl. While working for Amarillo Meat Packing Company, she met Clayton Sampson. Where were married in August of 1953. In 1954 they moved to California. In 1956 they moved to West Covina, making that their home for 63 years. Martha was a home maker and raised 6 children. She was very active in Vincent School PTA, including becoming president and received a Lifetime Membership Award. Martha and Clayton were very involved with West Covina National Little League. They spent endless hours at Del Norte Park. Martha went to work for the San Gabriel Tribune overseeing & supporting paperboys. She eventually ended up at an office job in the distribution division. She worked for the Tribune for a number of years. She worked for a local State Farm agent, then went to work for the House of Fabrics. Martha loved to sew, embroider and crochet. House of Fabrics was the perfect place for her. She enjoyed her years there and her workmates. Martha was proceeded in death by her husband Clayton, brothers O.T and Billy, sister Bettye, son Richard David and grandson Jasper. She is survived by her daughter Connie (Gunnar), sons Edward (Tannis), Larry (Tammy), Dennis (Blanca) and Roger (Patricia). Grandchildren: Imelda, Joseph, Josephine, Andreas, Maria, Melissa, Matthew, Cassie, Bryan, Kimberly, Chayton and Takoda and of great-grandchildren including Julian, Jeramiah and Rge. She is survived by many nieces and nephews who loved their aunt Martha. Services will be held at Oakdale in Glendora on Monday November 4th. Viewing at 1pm, services at 2pm, followed by a reception at Martha's house. Oakdale Cemetary, Glendora, CA
Published in Whittier Daily News on Nov. 2, 2019