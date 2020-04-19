|
January 24, 1926 - April 3, 2020 Martin Stueve, 94, passed away in Glendora, California on April 3, 2020. He was born in Frohna, Missouri. At the age of 18 he was drafted into the Navy where he proudly served his country during World War II. After his release from duty, he moved to Monrovia, California and worked at Alta Dena Dairy until his retirement in 1991. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be missed by all. Surviving are his wife, Elvira, sons, Dennis and Gary, daughter, Karen, daughter-in law, Debra, son-in-law, Ron Dean, grandchildren, Kelli, Kari, Megan, Spencer, Lisa, Alexander and Zachary, great grandchildren, John, Sam and Sarah, brother, John, sister, Edna and many other in-laws, nieces and nephews. A memorial service at First Lutheran Church, Monrovia will be held at a future date.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Apr. 19, 2020