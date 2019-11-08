|
May 20, 1947 - November 5, 2019 Rabbi Marvin Gross of Sierra Madre passed away at age 72 Tuesday night in Pasadena following a brief illness. Rabbi Gross is survived by his brother, Richard (Roberta) Gross, sister, Frances Schnall, his beloved children; Tara Rangarajan, Daniel (Anu) Gross, and Becky (Austin) Gross, and their mother, Lynn Winter Gross. Rabbi Gross is also survived by his three adored grandchildren; Ari and Eli Rangarajan and Anisha Gross and numerous nieces and nephews. Rabbi Gross was born in Evanston, Illinois, was educated at Amherst College, Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. After leading Temple Sinai in Glendale, California for many years, he became an executive of the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles. In 1995, he was appointed the Executive Director and CEO of Union Station Homeless Services, a well-known provider of multiple services to the homeless population in Pasadena. He retired from there after 21 years, building it into the largest and most comprehensive provider of its kind in the San Gabriel Valley. Prior to his death, Rabbi Gross was active in a variety of social justice organizations in the greater Los Angeles area. Rabbi Gross was predeceased by his parents; Jacob and Rita (Berliant) Gross and his adored brother, Howard. Rabbi Gross was an avid sailor and since his retirement devoted his energies to immigration rights and mentoring executives. Services will be held Friday, November 8 at 9:30 a.m. at Pasadena Jewish Temple and Center, 1434 Altadena Blvd., Pasadena. Shiva will be held at the Pasadena Jewish Temple Center at 7 p.m. Saturday, November 9. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Union Station Homeless Services. Mount Sinai Simi Valley FD1745 6150 Mount Sinai Drive Simi Valley, CA 93063
Published in Whittier Daily News on Nov. 8, 2019