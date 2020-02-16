|
April 24, 1944 - December 28, 2019 Mary was a long time resident of West Covina. She worked in Glendora for 24 years at Goddard Middle School in the PE department. She enjoyed working with students and staff. Mary met her husband, Dwight Ek through a mutual friend 17 years ago in West Covina. After retirement, they moved to Beaumont, CA. Mary is survived by her husband Dwight Ek. Her son Brian Alvarez. Grandkids Anthony, Amy and Amber and one great granddaughter Adylynn. Her sister Alice of Riverside. Daughter-in-law Melinda and husband Chris and twin granddaughters Charlize and Korie. Son-in-law Cameron and wife Maude and twin granddaughters Fiona and Savannah and grandson Kingston. Daughter-in-law Monica and husband Chris and grandson Ethan. Son-in-law Adam and wife Brittany and grandson Landen. Brother-in-law Daryl Ek and wife Gloria and many nieces and nephews. Mary always put family first. She loved hosting family parties and cooking up awesome meals. She enjoyed her Bunko group and they all became life long friends. They met in the Junior Women Club in West Covina in the 1970's. Mary loved traveling and cruising with her husband, family and friends. Mary and Dwight cruised Europe, Hawaiian Islands, and Alaska. her favorite places to visit were Barcelona, Berlin, Stockholm, and St.Petersburg. Mary loved spending time with her husband in Sedona and vacationed there the last 16 years. Mary and Dwight enjoyed date night every week with with their friends, Lynn and Rick. Mary was a blessing to her family and friends. A Celbration of Mary's Life will take place in Beaumont, CA for invited Family and Friends. Mary's husband is arranging a private burial service as per her wishes.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Feb. 16, 2020