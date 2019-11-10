|
Mary B. Young, 98, wife of the late Richard F. Young, passed away on October 11, 2019 at Royal Oaks in Bradbury, CA. Born November 1, 1920, in Chicago, IL, she was the daughter of Charles and Gladys Burlingame. Mary graduated from New Trier High School in Winnetka, IL, and received her BA degree in Psychology from Ohio Wesleyan University where she was a member of the Delta Gamma Sorority. Mary worked for Continental Illinois National Bank & Trust Co. before enlisting in the Waves as an Ensign in 1941. She was stationed in San Diego, CA and subsequently promoted to a Lieutenant. She married Richard while they were both stationed in the Navy in San Diego in 1944. In 1949, Mary and Richard moved to Arcadia, CA where they lived for 53-years before moving to Bradbury, CA in 2002. She was an active member in the community and volunteered at many organizations throughout her life that included, but not limited to the following: Arcadia City Council Member for twelve years from 1984 to 1996; served as Mayor of Arcadia for three terms; and long-time voluntary member of the Assistance League of Arcadia, which included serving as a past President and its first representative on the city's Senior Commission. She was appointed to the White House Conference on Aging in 1981 with charitable activities focused on senior citizens. She dedicated her time to develop the Arcadia Community Center with also an emphasis on seniors. She was a life member of the Arcadia Historical Society, Auxiliary Life Member of the Arcadia Methodist Hospital, served on the Board of Directors for the Arcadia Branch of the , worked with the Blue Ribbon Advisory Committee of the Arcadia Red Cross and was a volunteer at Creative Arts. Mary was named Citizen of the Year by the Arcadia Chamber of Commerce and selected as Women of the Year for the 21st State Senatorial District in 1991. Mary is survived by her son Donald and wife Mary, and daughter Carolyn; grandchildren, David, Kara, Reid, Forrest and his wife Susan, and Elliott; great grandchildren, Mason and Jack and sister-in-law Sandra Burlingame. In addition to her husband Richard F. Young, she was also predeceased by her son Robert M. Young and brother Robert M. Burlingame. As a 68-year member of the church, a Memorial Service will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 11:00 am at the San Marino Community Church, 1750 Virginia Road, San Marino, CA 91108. Family and friends are welcome to attend the reception immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Mary Young's name to the medical research for Rheumatology. Your contributions can be made through https://keck.usc.edu/giving/ or sent to: The Ehresmann Rheumatology Research Fund Keck School of Medicine of USC 1975 Zonal Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90033
