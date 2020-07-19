Mary Dawson

July 2, 1944 - July 10, 2020 Mary Eileen Dawson (n‚e Manning), a resident of Caleo Bay in La Quinta, CA, previously of Azusa and Laguna Niguel, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2020. Born July 2, 1944, to Kathryn E.(Bedford) and James P. Manning in Los Angeles, Mary grew up in Anaheim attending Anaheim High School. Known for her charismatic personality, her sense of humor and her infectious smile, Mary was a friend to all. She was a true foodie and was passionate about chocolate. Always on the go, it was hard to get Mary to sit down. She was affectionately known to many as the Energizer Bunny. Mary's many accomplishments included winning a 1950's show called Rocket to Stardom, a precursor to America's Got Talent, by performing contortionism including balancing a cup of water on her forehead, being a cosmetologist for many years in the Newport Beach area, and owning multiple businessesmost recently and most memorably The Oak Mart in Pasadena known by its slogan "Ugly Building, Great Stuff." Mary was also known for her deep family commitment, especially to her grandchildren. Preceded in death by both parents as well as her nephews, Michael and Jeffrey Manning, she is survived by daughters Corinne J. Swanson (Dawson) of CA and Kirstin K. Dawson-Pryzgoda of IL and her husband Thomas Pryzgoda; her sister Martha Mouton (Manning), brother James R. Manning and sister-in-law Linda M. Manning, all of CA; grandchildren Robert James Boudreau, Hayden Ashley Boudreau, Mackenzie Jastine Carpio (Boudreau), Nathan Isaac Carpio, Madison Kathryn Swanson, Kayleigh Elizabeth Pryzgoda, Jarrett Thomas Pryzgoda, and Sarah Marie Pryzgoda; and great grandchildren Bentley and Nathan Jr.; her niece Leslie Michele Mouton, nephews Matthew William Mouton, James Manning, Jr., Gregory Manning; and great nieces Miranda Benson, Serena Deranleau as well as great nephew Arthur Deranleau, and many friends. Donations in her memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.