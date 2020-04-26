|
|
3-15-1943 - 4-14-2020 On April 14, 2020, Mary Elizabeth Zola, loving daughter, sister and friend, peacefully passed away surrounded by family and loved ones at the age of 77. Mary was born on March 15, 1943, in Detroit, Michigan to parents John and Kathleen Zola. She grew up in Arcadia, CA and was a devoted parishioner of Annunciation Catholic Church. She attended Mission High School and was a proud Trojan, graduating from the University of Southern California. She worked for the Social Security Administration until retiring in 2001. Mary loved all things Disney, listening to a variety of music from Pavarotti to The Beach Boys, and had traveled the world, especially enjoying her trips to Africa. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Tom and Billy. Her kindness, compassion, strength and courage were an inspiration to those who knew her. Mary will be missed greatly by all her family and friends who will never forget her wonderful smile. A private graveside service will be held. Funeral Mass and Memorial to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Annunciation Catholic Church, Arcadia, CA. Douglass & Zook, 600 East Foothill Boulevard Monrovia, California 91016. 626-358-3244
Published in Whittier Daily News on Apr. 26, 2020