Mary Jane Cantrell

Mary Jane Cantrell Obituary
Mary Jane Cantrell, 91 of Los Angeles, CA, died Friday, August 2, 2019. She passed peacefully at 1:05 a.m. from her battle with eye cancer and other age-related maladies. Mary was preceded in death by her daughter Sandy and her son David and is survived by her sons Ed and Bob as well as five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Mary loved tap dancing and service to others and was a volunteer at the Pasadena Senior Center for a number of years. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her memory to the Pasadena Senior Center, www.pasadenaseniorcenter.org.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Aug. 11, 2019
