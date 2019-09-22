Home

Mary Jones Obituary
October 4, 1924 - September 7, 2019 Mary Louise Jones passed away peacefully on September 7, 2019 one month before her 95 birthday. Born October 4, 1924 Mary was the daughter of Robert and Julia Bosko first generation Yugoslavian immigrants. Mary and older brother Robert and younger sister Virginia were raised on Dozier St. in East Los Angeles. On September 11, 1948 Mary married John Paul Jones on his return from service in the USMC during WW11 in the Pacific Islands. The couple lived a short time in Pablo Alto, California before settling in Whittier, California where they lived on Cornishcrest Rd. close to 68 years. Mary worked 30 years as Platform Secretary at First Interstate Bank in Whittier and retired to enjoy gardening and needle crafts. Mary will long be remembered for her Christmas cheesecakes and pumpkin breads. Her colorful and perfectly crocheted afgans were admired and prized by family and friends. John passed away with Mary at his bedside on April 6,2019 after 70 years of marriage. Mary carried on and talked everyday about John and the long and wonderful life they had shared. Private burial services were held at Rose Hills Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Sept. 22, 2019
