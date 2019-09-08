|
May 23, 1920 - August 14, 2019 Born Mary Pat Carey on May 23, 1920, in Lakewood, Washington to John and Eleanor (Berger) Carey. She attended the University of Portland, graduated in 1943 with a bachelor's degree in nursing and joined the Red Cross Air Evacuation Unit to teach in the Cadet Nurse Corps. She married Richard M. Abts, MD on June 23, 1945 in Portland, Oregon and then relocated to Southern California in 1947 settling in the San Gabriel Valley raising a family of 10 children. An R.N. into her 70's, she worked all floors of the San Gabriel Valley Community Medical Center and later at Mountains Community Hospital in Lake Arrowhead (where she worked part time alongside her husband) while often flying with emergency helicopter crews to transport patients. Impacting many lives, she was a member of the American Association of University Women,; served on the Auxiliaries for the Huntington Memorial Hospital and the Mountain Community Hospital; was a docent at the Los Angeles County Museum of Science and Industry; supported the Catholic parishes of St. Luke the Evangelist in Temple City, The San Gabriel Mission, Our Lady of the Lake in Lake Arrowhead, and Claremont's Our Lady of the Assumption; a Camp Fire Girl leader; a mentor for teenage girls residing at the Maryvale girl's home; a member of Claremont's Human Relations Commission, and Active Claremont; audited classes at the Claremont Colleges into her 80's; and for 20 years carried out the duties of a Eucharistic Minister for the Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, taking communion to shut-ins and older patients in nursing homes. Traveling throughout her life and covering about half the world, she was a "people person" first with an 'open door heart" being a friend and surrogate mom to many nieces and nephews as well as her children's friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; brother, John Carey; son, Richard; and daughter, Melissa Goldfield. She is survived by her children, Carol, of Emmett, Idaho; Tom (Martha), of Rochester, Minnesota; Terry (Donna), of Carson City, Nevada; Mary Jo (Les) Watkins and Christopher, both of Claremont; Tony (Bobbe), of San Diego; Katherin Poitras (Robert) Bolin, of Portland, Oregon; and Robin Aguilera, of Rancho Cucamonga. She is also survived by 20 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. A funeral mass will be held at 7:00 PM, Wednesday, September 11at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church, 435 N. Berkeley Ave, Claremont.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Sept. 8, 2019