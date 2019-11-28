|
Sept. 27, 1939 - Nov. 20, 2019 Mary Katherine "Kathy" (Murphy) Polak was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who passed away surrounded by her family at the age of 80 on November 20th, 2019 in San Dimas, California. She is survived by her devoted husband James Polak, her children; Debra (Dennis) Edmon, Denise Polak, Kevin Polak, Diane (Tim) Gomez, 6 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and sister Barbara (Jim) Reagan. She was preceded in death by her father Marvin Murphy, mother Eunice (Noerlinger) Murphy, stepfather Leo Nicholas, sister Margaret Pillar and brothers Marvin and Bill Murphy. Kathy was born to Eunice and Marvin Murphy on September 27, 1939, in David City, Nebraska. She raised her children in West Covina California. She worked for Visiting Nurses Association in East San Gabriel Valley for 25 years and then Keystone Automotive. She owned Le Sun Club Tanning in Covina until the late '90s. There will be a rosary held on December 1, 2019, at 7 p.m. and a funeral service on December 2, 2019, at 2 p.m. at St. Louise de Marillac Catholic Church, 1720 E. Covina 91720. Internment following is 3:30 p.m. at Forest Lawn Covina Hills, 21300 Via Verde Street, Covina 91724.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Nov. 28, 2019