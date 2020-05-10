April 17, 1928 - April 25, 2020 Mary Theresa Ullman (ne´e Mallon) of San Marino born in Long Beach CA on April 17, 1928, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 66 years Bob Ullman, daughter Anita Oliver (Steve), son Steve Ullman, daughters Kay Kinsler (Warren) and Lisa Courtney (Liam). Loving grandmother to Ryan, Kevin, and Peter (Kelsey) Oliver, Jack and Samantha Ullman, Michael (Rhea) and Matthew Kinsler and Siobain (Jonathan), Andrew (Rene´e) and Sinead Courtney and three great grandchildren Juniper and Griffin Courtney and Camila Courtney-Cruz. Theresa graduated from St. Anthony's High School in Long Beach and UCLA where she was active in the Newman Club. Theresa and Bob met at the young people's club at Holy Innocents Church in Long Beach where they were married. In retirement, they traveled the world together. Theresa was very creative and enjoyed flower arranging, sewing, gardening, and painting. She was a dedicated mother, fabulous cook and seamstress, and shared those talents with her children. Nothing made her happier than being surrounded by her family. Theresa volunteered at the schools and church. She was an active member of Christ Child Society of Pasadena, Pasadena Boys Club Auxiliary, San Marino Garden Club, Archdiocesan Council of Catholic Women (ACCW) and Saints Felicitas and Perpetua Parish where she served as a Lector and Eucharistic Minister. A virtual Rosary will be held on Monday, May 4th at 6:30 pm. Contact any family member for the link for the rosary. Due to the coronavirus, burial will be private at All Souls Cemetery in Long Beach, CA. Cabot & Sons (626)793-7159





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store