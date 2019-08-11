|
|
Nov. 23, 1941 - July 21, 2019 Marylee Melampy of West Covina passed away peacefully on July 21st at the age of 77, in a loving senior care home, following a courageous seven-year battle with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma cancer. She was born in Los Angeles, CA., the second-born child of Merritt Edward Grimm and Grace Grimm. She lived there with her family until they moved to Baldwin Park in 1950 where she grew up and graduated from Baldwin Park High School in 1959. She married David Melampy in 1968 and resided in West Covina the rest of her life. She was preceded in death by her parents, Merritt and Grace, and her beloved husband, David of 44 years. She is survived by her older brother, Merritt Grimm, his wife Nancy, her younger sister, Nancy Kessler, her three nephews, Zack and Steven Kessler and Jonas Grimm, her nieces, Sara Kessler Packard and Alison Grimm, three grand-nephews and five grand-nieces, along with her beloved step-daughter, Donna Melampy, whom she loved as her own daughter. She is also survived by several cousins in LA. county and Lafayette, Louisiana. She loved animals, family get togethers, and traveling with her husband David. MaryLee was a wonderful woman, step-mom, and friend. She will be missed for her love of people, her love of nature, and her love of life. She was most generous with her family and friends, putting their needs often, first. MaryLee will be sorely missed. We are grateful she has found peace. A celebration of her life will be held at Oakdale Memorial Park Mortuary, 1401 South Grand Avenue, Glendora, CA. 91740 on Friday, August 16th at 1:00-2:00. Interment will take place between 2 and 3 p.m. A sit-down dinner will begin at "Spaghetti Eddies" at 3:15 p.m.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Aug. 11, 2019