Maxine Garcia Wordell has gone to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 22, 2020. Maxine was born and raised in Pasadena on August 7, 1935 to parents Matilda Garcia and Tillie Perez Garcia. She graduated from John Muir High School, then married and had 3 children. Maxine worked for the Bank of America over 20 years, she also worked for the Pasadena School District. She was very active and involved in the Mexican American Social Activities at the Pasadena Settlement. In later years she became a member of COPA, a Hispanic association for the advancement of educational improvement. She also looked forward to the yearly McKinley Jr. High School reunion. She is survived by 3 children; Victor Arreaga, Mario Arreaga and Elizabeth Arreaga. Also 3 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Her services were private.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store