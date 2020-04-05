Home

Nov. 2, 1946 - March 24, 2020 Melissa succumbed to complications related to lung cancer on March 24, 2020. Melissa was born November 2, 1946 to Mary-Anne and Stanley E. Nash. She attended the University of Southern California earning degree in Occupational Therapy. She is survived by her husband John, three sons David (Kelsey), Adam (Amy), Nicholas (Erika), grandchildren Reese, Scotlyn, Remy, and Sawyer as well as her brothers Michael O'Sullivan and Aaron Nash. Given the Pandemic, Services will be postponed until a memorial mass can be held. Chapman Funeral Homes (626) 445-0447
Published in Whittier Daily News on Apr. 5, 2020
