FEB 14,1933 - SEPT 05,2019 FEB 14, 1933-SEPT 05 2019 Merwyn Newbold served his country in the Marine Corp for 6 years as a Aviation Specialist, was a successful business man, he owned and operated a service station and an auto repair shop as well as a sport shop. A automotive repair teacher for the Pomna and La Puente Unified School District. He was a volunteer mounted police for the city of Monrovia for 12 years. Merwyn passed away peacefully at home with his loving wife at his side. He is survived by his wife Brenda, his son William and his daughter Donna. Memorial Services will beheld at The First Presbyterian Church 310 N 2nd Ave, Covina 91723. Services begin at 4pm. There will be a Military Burial at the Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buran Ave Riverside Ca. on Sept 17, 2019 at 10:45am.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Sept. 11, 2019