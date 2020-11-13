Sept. 4, 1938 - Oct. 18, 2020 Michael "Mike" Beach was born September 4, 1938 in North Hollywood to Kenneth and Mary Elizabeth Beach. He received his Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from UCLA. After graduating, Michael worked as an aerospace engineer in research and development for 45 years, first at McDonald Douglas and later at Northrop Grumman. He met his first love, Terry Preston, in Alhambra, where they both grew up. They married on August 18, 1962 and raised four children in Pasadena, where they were both very active in the community. Michael was an involved scout master, member of the St. Stephen's Society, vocalist in the Sierra Madre Chorale, and Athletic Director for the Junior All-American Football League. As a vestry member, lay reader, and choir singer, first at Holy Trinity in Alhambra and later Ascension Church in Sierra Madre, church was an integral part of Michael's life. He was also the Verger at Ascension Church, as well as managed several endeavors, including the church's 2007 capital improvement project. Throughout his life, Michael was an avid camper, fisherman, reader and collector of fine literature. Michael will be lovingly remembered by his current wife of 19 years, Susan, and his children, William (Jean), Gregory (Holly), Paul (Belani), and Carolyn (Bryan) Craven. Michael will be missed by his nine grandchildren, Elizabeth, Emily, Erin, Nicole, Jordan, Justin, Morgan, Charlotte, and Violet. He will also be fondly remembered by his stepsons, Brian, Jackson, Michael, and Thomas. He is survived by his sister, Mary (Tom) Waller, sister-in-law, Linda Beach, and honorary sister-in-law, Sharon Porter Gilbert. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Terry, brother, Kenneth, honorary brother, Ronald Porter, and parents. A memorial service will be held when church services are permitted.





